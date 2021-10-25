School Board Elections Across the U.S. are Fueled by Critical Race Theory and Mask Mandates.

With conservative groups protesting COVID-19 mask regulations, gender-neutral bathrooms, and race teachings in schools, national interest in school board seats has surged.

School board activist candidates in Guilford, Connecticut, aim to add critical race theory and strengthen how schools deal with racism.

Conservative activists in the neighborhood gained the GOP’s endorsement for the upcoming Nov. 2 school board race over the summer. Conservative efforts to halt liberal curriculum and equity measures will be put to the test, but school officials are concerned that a new board could present problems for professional educators.

Schools have been dealing with issues of diversity and culturally responsive teaching for years without much controversy, but flames of frustration in some communities have been fanned by groups with larger agendas, according to Jeffrey Henig, a Columbia University professor of political science and education.

Henig stressed the role that school debates may play in the suburban area’s midterm election vote.

“Being placed in that national debate surprised me,” Guilford Superintendent Paul Freeman said.

After some opponents chastised Freeman for assigning administrators to read books like “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” the largely white neighborhood initiated a petition for the superintendent’s dismissal last year.

“Teachers in Guilford have been accused of abusing students and indoctrinating them with a leftist political agenda. That is just incorrect “According to Freeman.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Freeman said the district’s work on race and equity intensified in Guilford, a New Haven suburb of 22,000 on Connecticut’s shoreline, after last year’s controversy over the mascot, which is now the Grizzlies, and the 2019 blackface incident at a game versus a Hartford team. Students and young alumni, he added, have been urging the educational system to do more on race and equity issues so that graduates do not feel insulated.

A self-audit of curriculum was conducted to ensure that materials were free of implicit bias and included authors with a variety of experiences and backgrounds. For example, in eighth grade, kids learn about the enslaved individuals who lived in Guilford so that they do not regard the Colonial period as glorified, according to Freeman.

