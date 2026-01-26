Schizophrenic Man on Trial for Stabbing 9-Year-Old Girl in Boston

A murder trial has revealed disturbing details of a fatal attack on a nine-year-old girl in Boston, Lincolnshire, where a schizophrenic man stabbed the child through the heart while she was playing in the street. The incident took place on July 28, 2022, when Lilia Valutyte was playing with a hula hoop outside her mother’s workplace on Fountain Lane.

Deividas Skebas, 26, is facing charges for the murder of Lilia, though he denies the charge, admitting instead to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility. Skebas, who had only recently returned to the UK from Lithuania, is said to have approached the young girl, who was alone in a quiet part of the town, and attacked her with a knife. The court heard that Skebas, having waited for other pedestrians to leave the area, quickly approached Lilia, pulling out a knife from his pocket and stabbing her in the chest. The force of the attack knocked her backwards, and she collapsed on the street, fatally injured.

Witnesses, including an off-duty police officer, immediately came to her aid, but despite efforts to revive the girl, Lilia was pronounced dead at approximately 7:11 pm, less than an hour after the attack. Skebas fled the scene but was later arrested. Authorities revealed that Skebas had purchased the knife—a Sabatier paring knife—just two days before the murder, at a local Wilko store.

Mental Health Issues and Legal Defense

During the trial, it was revealed that Skebas had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, a condition he has been treated for both in Lithuania and the UK. The prosecution presented evidence that he had previously exhibited erratic behavior, including an attack involving pepper spray in 2020. He had moved back to the UK in early July 2022, though it is unclear whether his return was for employment purposes or another reason.

The case is now focused on Skebas’ state of mind at the time of the murder. His defense team argues that he should be held not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter, citing his diminished responsibility due to his mental health. The jury will ultimately decide whether Skebas knew the full extent of his actions when he killed Lilia, a tragic incident that has left the local community in shock.

As the trial continues, the court will further examine Skebas’ mental health history and the events leading up to the brutal stabbing that took the life of an innocent young girl in the quiet streets of Boston.