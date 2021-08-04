Scarlett Moffatt, star of Gogglebox, sobs after wearing a bikini for the first time in years.

Scarlett Moffatt posted a photo of herself in a bikini on social media with an inspirational message.

The Gogglebox star has previously grappled with body image issues, revealing that wearing a bikini for the first time in five years reduced her to tears.

To her Instagram followers, the 30-year-old revealed that wearing the floral ensemble was a “huge deal” for her.

As she shared the festive image, the 2016 I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here winner admitted she had struggled with her own reflection for years but has taken a significant stride in overcoming it.

Instagram

“This shouldn’t be a huge problem, but it is, and I’m crying as I write this,” she said.

“It took me a long time to achieve confidence in my own skin.

“I’ve let it down in the past, skipping out on vacations and nights out because I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror.

She believes that her moving message will encourage people to overcome their self-doubt and live their best lives.

“So I hope this gives you the confidence to buy that dress, that bikini, and not skip out just because your body doesn’t fall into a certain category (because let me tell you, nobody is too slim, too voluptuous, too athletic, too many stretch marks, too much cellulite),” the TV actress stated.