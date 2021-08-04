The Washington Newsday
Scarlett Moffatt has struggled with body confidence issues in the past

Scarlett Moffatt, star of Gogglebox, sobs after wearing a bikini for the first time in years.

0
By on News

Scarlett Moffatt, star of Gogglebox, sobs after wearing a bikini for the first time in years.

Scarlett Moffatt posted a photo of herself in a bikini on social media with an inspirational message.

The Gogglebox star has previously grappled with body image issues, revealing that wearing a bikini for the first time in five years reduced her to tears.

To her Instagram followers, the 30-year-old revealed that wearing the floral ensemble was a “huge deal” for her.

As she shared the festive image, the 2016 I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here winner admitted she had struggled with her own reflection for years but has taken a significant stride in overcoming it.

Instagram

“This shouldn’t be a huge problem, but it is, and I’m crying as I write this,” she said.

“It took me a long time to achieve confidence in my own skin.

“I’ve let it down in the past, skipping out on vacations and nights out because I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror.

She believes that her moving message will encourage people to overcome their self-doubt and live their best lives.

“So I hope this gives you the confidence to buy that dress, that bikini, and not skip out just because your body doesn’t fall into a certain category (because let me tell you, nobody is too slim, too voluptuous, too athletic, too many stretch marks, too much cellulite),” the TV actress stated.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.