Scarlett Moffatt of Gogglebox ’embraces her body’ in an Instagram image.

Scarlett Moffatt has sent out a motivational New Year’s greeting ahead of the year 2022.

The former Gogglebox star has already spoken up about her struggles with body image.

Scarlett reached a watershed moment in August when she cried for the first time in five years after wearing a bikini.

As she expressed her aspirations for the coming 12 months, the 31-year-old hopes to accept her body even more.

“Embrace my body more,” she urged. My breast gap is included in this. I’m also planning to start dancing again since it’s something that makes me happy.” In 2022, Scarlett also expressed her want to spend more time on I’m A Celebrity.

“Being self-employed, I am incredibly fortunate and thank my lucky stars for my employment every day,” she said. However, it is difficult to refuse job.

“So I’ll do it by making sure I have at least 6 days off per month.”

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant also plans to make other lifestyle adjustments, including quitting drinking for a month as part of Dry January.

“It’s been a hectic year where I’ve definitely drank more than usual, and I’m ready for a detox January,” she continued.

Scarlett’s final New Year’s resolution was to upload more content on her personal Instagram account, which she shares with her boyfriend Scott Dobby.