Scarlett Moffatt is a well-known actress. Career, new house, and partner of the Gogglebox star.

After starring on Channel 4’s hit show Gogglebox, Scarlett Moffatt won over the nation.

In March of 2014, the 31-year-old joined the cast as a regular alongside his parents, Mark and Betty.

Scarlett left County Durham for the Australian Outback after a two-year tenure on Gogglebox.

In 2016, the reality TV celebrity competed on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Scarlett was swamped with TV offers from that point forward, and she is claimed to have made millions of pounds since leaving Gogglebox.

She began hosting a spin-off show of I’m a Celebrity and joined Ant and Dec for Saturday Night Takeaway, earning £3 million in two years.

She spent £300,000 on a luxurious home for herself and also assisted her parents with their mortgage payments.

Her Saturday Night Takeaway career, however, was jeopardized when Ant McPartlin crashed his car in March 2018, just three weeks before the series finale, according to the Mirror.

Because Ant’s plans for Takeaway 2019 were shelved in order for him to focus on his sobriety, Scarlett missed out on the chance to resurrect her dream job in 2019.

Scarlett revealed in July 2019 that she would be stepping down as presenter of Extra Camp to focus on a new project with her family.

Scarlett left the show because it was interfering too much with her family’s Christmases, and Emily Atack took her place.

She was later fired from Saturday Night Takeaway, with ITV stating that she “would not appear as a contributor in the 2020.”

“We congratulate Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show,” a representative for the network said. “We will disclose specifics about the next series closer to transmission.”

She’s also starred on The Chase: Celebrity Edition, The Great British Bake Off, and Catch.

Scarlett was on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? last week, competing for a chance to win large money for charity.

The reality star was “gutted” to lose £8,000 after answering a question incorrectly.

Scarlett was asked by host Jeremy Clarkson what Admiral Nelson has in his left after calling her father Mark Moffatt for assistance. “The summary has come to an end.”