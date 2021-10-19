Scammers ‘purchased’ Facebook Marketplace items with a bogus banking app, leaving a woman ‘gutted.’

A lady who lost £130 after falling victim to a new Facebook scam has cautioned others to be cautious.

After two ladies were targeted by scammers over the weekend, Merseyside Police announced it is investigating a fraud allegation in St Helens.

The reported occurrences all follow the same pattern of’sisters of a buyer’ appearing at the seller’s home to buy a Facebook Marketplace item and then paying with a ‘fake’ bank account.

Lucy Barnes, from St Helens, was selling a Nintendo Switch Lite for £130 on Facebook Marketplace when she was contacted by a Facebook account who wanted to pick up the item the next day.

On Saturday, October 16, two women arrived at Lucy’s house to retrieve the console and presented themselves as the buyer’s sisters.

“The girl who I delivered it to remarked, ‘Oh god, it’s truly brand new isn’t it,’ Lucy told The Washington Newsday.” I replied, “Yeah, I’ve only had it for a few months.”

“She then explained that it was for her brother, who is very particular, so she volunteered to come and inspect the item for him – after which she asked if she could pay via bank transfer?”

I have anxiety and felt compelled to respond when they asked, so I just said yes.

“She began inputting information into what I assumed was her banking app, and then she remarked, ‘really, it would be better if you did it.'”

Lucy stated she joked about Lucy’s ability to memorize her bank details after she entered her banking information into the woman’s phone.

The woman requested Lucy to confirm the pricing before showing her the screen with the payment confirmation and even inviting her to photograph the bogus transaction to verify they had paid.

“I simply figured that was it, so I said ‘thank you,’ and she said ‘would you like to snap a photo of the transaction for evidence of payment?’ so I did, and then they departed,” Lucy, who lives in Parr, explained.

