‘Scam Artists’ are ripped to shreds by a Bush-era ethics lawyer. Off-Election Fundraising Lies by Trump and Powell

Former President Donald Trump and lawyer Sidney Powell could face criminal fraud charges, according to attorney Richard W. Painter, who served as the White House ethics lawyer under the George W. Bush administration, branding them “scam artists” for fundraising on claims about the 2020 election.

The last presidential election, according to Trump and his former attorney Powell, was “rigged” or “stolen” in favor of President Joe Biden. Despite the fact that the former president and many of his supporters continue to push the conspiracy theory, they have yet to present any proof. Meanwhile, Trump and Powell claim to be battling “election fraud” by raising millions of dollars. “Let’s get one thing straight: spreading fake news may be legal expression under the First Amendment. However, publishing false information to solicit funds is considered commercial speech, and courts enforce fraud laws “Painter, who is now a professor of law at the University of Minnesota, penned an opinion piece for MSNBC on Sunday.

Painter remarked, “There is no First Amendment right to deceive people in order to acquire their money.”

Powell’s nonprofit organization, Defending the Republic, raised more than $14 million in the months following the 2020 presidential election, according to the Washington Post. Those monies were mostly obtained by propagating election-related falsehoods, including the conspiracy idea that it was “taken” from Trump.

The New York Times revealed in March that Trump has raised more than $250 million as part of his illegitimate challenge to the 2020 election results. The former president mostly raised the funds by saying that the election results were tainted by “massive fraud.”

“However, what about a candidate who loses an election by a large margin and knows he has no legal recourse to overturn the decision, but nonetheless raises funds from the public to pay lawyers to launch frivolous lawsuits disputing the election?” Painter poses the question in his opinion column. “Unless the people who contribute their money are advised that there is little or no possibility that the lawsuits will win or that the election results will alter, this is probably a scam as well. That has not been the case with Trump’s tweets, as we all know.” The former Bush White House lawyer continued by stating that. This is a condensed version of the information.