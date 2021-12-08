Scam alert: Covid Omicron PCR test.

The public is being cautioned about an Omicron PCR test scam that poses as the NHS and then demands money.

The email is designed to appear official in order to fool recipients into thinking the NHS is requesting an appointment to test for the new Covid-19 type.

It further falsely claims that if you do not consent to the tests, you will be forced to isolate before you can click on a link that will take you to a page where you will be asked for money.

“We have been warned that there is now a scam where people claiming to be from the NHS email asking you to obtain ‘an Omicron PCR test,” Wirral Council said in a tweet.

“The NHS will never ask for your bank account information.” Please keep an eye on things.” They also shared a screenshot of a possible hoax email, which contained the NHS logo. A genomic [gene]test, not a regular PCR, is the only technique to check for the Omicron variation.

The Omicron variant was initially discovered in South Africa last month and has since spread to numerous nations, including the United Kingdom, where hundreds of instances have been reported.

Although nothing is known about the new strain of covid, Health Minister Sajid Javid announced on Monday that all travelers from Nigeria, South Africa, and nine other African nations will be required to quarantine in hotels to prevent the disease from spreading.

Boris Johnson told MPs at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that there are “early signs” the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the present Delta variant. Scotland has also declared a return to the “working from home if you can” regulation.