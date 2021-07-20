‘Scallies’ throw fluids in Mum’s eyes while she is driving.

After’scallies’ flung a liquid in her face while she was driving, a lady stated she “might have wrecked.”

On Monday, July 19, Erica Louise McCarthy, of Upton, was driving home when a gang of adolescents ‘pelted’ her car with some sort of liquid.

Erica had her car window open due to the hot heat, and the liquid got into her eyes, causing her to swerve the vehicle.

The mother-of-one was obliged to pull over off Upon Road because she was afraid to fully open her eyes in case the liquid was dangerous.

“It was horrific, I was just heading home basically driving down Upton Road pitch black, it’s always dead dark there,” the 36-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“I was simply paying attention to the road when I got to the foot of the hill and I was just squirted with this water. I don’t know what it was.

“I had the windows down because it was hot outside, so I got bombarded with water. It got into the car and got all over my eyes, glasses, hair, and the seats.

“On my left side, I was completely soaked.”

“I must have swerved but ended up back on the road, so I pulled into one of the estates to stop and make sure I was okay,” Erica, a teacher at City of Liverpool College, said.

“I imagined that if I opened my eyes… I have no idea what kind of liquid it was.

“As I was gathering myself, I realized I could have crashed or caused a crash.

“It was sticky and tasted like water or juice.”

Erica claimed she used Facebook to share her “terrible” experience in order to alert others about what had happened.

She believes that others have come forward after being targeted in a similar manner after she posted details of the incident on social media.

“I’ve just driven down Ford Hill, up Upton Road, towards Upton train station, and I’ve just had some type of liquid on and squirted all over myself and my car,” she said on Facebook.

“It was done by a gang of bikers. It’s all on my face, hair, and vehicle.” “The summary comes to an end.”