#SaveGeronimo the Alpaca apparel has been released to help fund the fight to save him.

Helen MacDonald, 50, the animal’s owner, announced the store’s opening on Geronimo’s Facebook page on Thursday.

Men’s, women’s, and children’s T-shirts are available, each featuring a drawing of Geronimo’s face and the words #SaveGeronimo underneath.

Adult T-shirts are £20 and come in grey, purple, or light blue, while children’s T-shirts are £14 and come in pink or white.

For £10, the merch store also sells cream-colored tote bags with the same design.

Teemill, a custom T-shirt firm that produces products from organic cotton in a renewable energy-powered factory, designed the T-shirts and bags.

With a destruction warrant in place until next Friday, September 4, Geronimo might be destroyed at any time. Geronimo had tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice and had been scheduled to be euthanized by the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs, triggering a public campaign to save the animal.

“We have had numerous requests for #savegeronimo T-shirts, so here are the details of how you may further support the Save Geronimo campaign,” Helen, from Wickwar, Gloucester, said.

People have confirmed they have ordered a T-shirt or a bag – or both – by leaving 100 comments on the Facebook page.

The website also urges customers to use the hashtag #SaveGeronimo to share selfies of themselves wearing Geronimo merchandise on social media.

All earnings from the store will go to Geronimo’s justice campaign fund.

Helen referred to Geronimo as “the most renowned animal in the world” in a tweet last week, accusing the government of “ignoring me and causing emotional trauma on my family.”

Visit https://savegeronimo.teemill.com/ to purchase Save Geronimo merchandise.