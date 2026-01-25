Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today with Revitalized Voice After Surgery

After a lengthy hiatus from NBC’s Today show, Savannah Guthrie is back on air, bringing with her not only a renewed voice but also a deep sense of gratitude and relief following a challenging medical journey. The co-anchor, known for her distinctive voice that millions of Americans tune in to daily, had been noticeably absent for weeks, leading viewers to wonder about the cause of her silence. Guthrie, 54, has now revealed the full details of her struggle and recovery, shedding light on the emotional toll and physical challenges she faced along the way.

Health Struggles and Surgery

The trouble began in December 2025 when Guthrie, speaking publicly for the first time, shared that she had been grappling with a worsening voice issue. Her voice had become increasingly raspy and hoarse, a problem she initially attributed to the normal wear and tear of a decades-long broadcasting career. However, as her condition deteriorated, making it difficult for her to complete sentences, Guthrie sought medical advice.

She turned to Dr. Peak Woo, a renowned otolaryngologist at Mount Sinai, who diagnosed her with a hemorrhagic polyp on one vocal cord and a nodule on the other. Both conditions were the result of overuse—common among professionals who rely heavily on their voices. After receiving this diagnosis, Guthrie was scheduled for microlaryngeal surgery, a delicate procedure to remove the polyp and repair the nodule.

The surgery, performed in mid-December, was successful. However, the real challenge began during the recovery process. For the first eight days, Guthrie was required to remain silent, a difficult task for a mother of two young children. At home, she communicated with her family using a whiteboard, even sharing lighthearted exchanges with her husband, Michael Feldman. “Doc says you can’t argue with me for a week,” he joked, to which she wrote back, “Milkshake.”

Her children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 9, didn’t quite believe their mother could remain silent. “They told their mom she was still loud during vocal rest,” Guthrie recalled. Despite the struggle, she called the period “perhaps the toughest assignment of my life.”

Recovery and Comeback

After two weeks of silence, Guthrie began testing her voice under medical supervision. On January 13, 2026, during a follow-up appointment with Dr. Woo, she spoke for the first time post-surgery, clearly emotional upon hearing her voice again. “It sounds so good, I could cry,” she said, moved by the clarity of her voice. Dr. Woo, reflecting on the moment, noted, “The voice is really an expression of your soul. And when you suddenly restore it, it can be emotional.”

To rebuild strength in her vocal cords, Guthrie worked closely with voice therapist Shirley Tennyson. The exercises, which include humming through a straw into water, are designed to gradually strengthen the vocal cords without straining them. Guthrie likened the process to physical therapy after an injury, emphasizing the importance of a slow, careful recovery.

On January 20, 2026, Guthrie made a surprise appearance on a video call with her Today show co-hosts, revealing her “new voice” live for the first time since surgery. Initially communicating with a whiteboard, she soon set it aside, declaring, “You know what? I think it would be easier for me to just talk.” Her co-hosts reacted with excitement, with Sheinelle Jones praising the clarity of her voice and Al Roker joking that it sounded the same—before Craig Melvin chimed in with a contrasting opinion: “No, it sounds… you sound markedly better.”

Guthrie explained that while she is still on vocal rest, she is allowed to speak for five to ten minutes every hour. “It’s a slow recovery,” she noted, cautioning against overuse, which remains a risk. When asked if she had tested her new voice by yelling at her children, Guthrie joked, “Actually, yes. A long weekend will bring that out. It finally got there.”

Fans have expressed overwhelming support, with many taking to social media to wish her a speedy recovery and express excitement for her return. Guthrie has thanked viewers for their kind words and shared her own sense of relief as she prepares for her full return to the Today show on January 26, 2026. In her update on January 23, she acknowledged the many teachers and professionals who reached out to share similar experiences with vocal strain.

As she continues her recovery, Guthrie is focused on maintaining her vocal health, with a clear understanding of how much she values her voice—and the impact it has on both her career and her connection with viewers. For Guthrie, and for the millions who tune in each day, her recovery marks a significant and deeply personal milestone.