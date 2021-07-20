Saul Niguez, Donyell Malen, and Renato Sanches are all on the move at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s world is currently serene.

He is away from the craziness, whipping his Liverpool players into shape in Austria, while the transfer market continues to captivate the football world.

The Reds’ manager and his team began week two of their month-long training camp in Saalfelden on Monday, ahead of the start of the new Premier League season in August.

Ibrahima Konate, the £36 million summer signing, is poised to make his debut in one of the Reds’ two 30-minute contests on Tuesday evening.

Despite the intensity of the daily ties to a whole bunch of stars throughout Europe, he is the only new arrival at Anfield so far.

In the Anfield recruitment department, a forward and a midfielder remain on the wishlist, but a game of patience must now be played among a support that has grown increasingly enraged with the absence of additions to Konate’s early signing, if social media is any indication.

Here’s where things stand in Liverpool’s transfer window right now.

Nat Phillips is on the run.

The player popularly dubbed the “Bolton Baresi” by Reds fans is receiving lots of interest after making 21 appearances last season.

Whereas in the past, clubs such as Swansea City and Bristol City expressed an interest, Liverpool is now hearing from Premier League suitors, with both Brighton and Burnley putting their hats in the ring.

The Reds are said to be unconcerned about the issue and will only consider selling if Phillips expresses an interest in a new challenge in the Premier League.

The defender will start the season as Liverpool’s fifth choice, but he may believe he could be playing regular first-team games somewhere else in the Premier League.

If Phillips conveys this, the Reds will demand around £15 million for the 24-year-old.

Harry Wilson is once again looking to the outside world for the next step in his career.

Wilson is considering a permanent move this summer after loan spells with Hull, Derby, Bournemouth, and Cardiff.

Despite Wilson’s lack of a future on Merseyside, sporting director Michael Edwards is unwilling to allow him to leave at a bargain price. “The summary has come to an end.”