Saudi Arabia’s oil company, Aramco, is approaching $2 trillion in value as energy prices soar.

The worth of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil business, Aramco, is rapidly approaching $2 trillion as energy prices rise and economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic last year, according to the Associated Press.

Aramco’s market value reached $2 trillion during the day on Wednesday, but it ended the day at $1.99 trillion, or 37.3 riyals ($9.95) per share.

Increased demand for energy and a surge in oil prices helped the company’s worth grow to just below the crown prince’s $2 trillion ambition, according to the Associated Press. Brent crude oil prices are at their highest in seven years, over $82 per barrel.

Despite the fact that the current epidemic is still harming travel and other gasoline-dependent industries, energy demand has climbed dramatically since last year, driving up Aramco’s stock price.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Aramco hasn’t traded at this high since December 2019, only days after its initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange.

Aramco has surpassed the aggregate worth of some of the world’s largest oil corporations to become the third most valuable company in the world, behind Microsoft and Apple.

Because of its size and importance to global energy markets, Aramco, which produces Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas, is keenly observed by energy traders and insiders. Aramco is virtually wholly owned by the Saudi government, with only around 2% of the corporation publicly traded on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange.

Despite changes in Aramco’s annual earnings, the business has kept its promise to pay a $75 billion annual dividend to shareholders, the largest of which is the government, until 2024.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the driving force behind the government’s push to publicly float a small portion of Saudi Aramco in late 2019, pitching it as a method to raise funds for the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. He claims that the goal is to use the money to build new towns and mega-projects around the country, which will provide private-sector opportunities for Saudis entering the workforce.

In the end, the crown prince wants to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from its reliance on oil revenue, as global worries about energy transition, climate change, and sustainability become more pressing.

The kingdom’s huge oil and gas products are produced by Aramco. This is a condensed version of the information.