Saturday's Powerball drawing has a jackpot of $173 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, November 13th, is $173 million, and the drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s 11/13/21 drawing is $173 million, with a cash-value option of $125.0 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $160 million jackpot on Wednesday (11/10/21) were 19-25-43-46-48, with a Powerball of 14. It was a 2x Power Play.

There was no big prize winner on Wednesday, but a ticket sold in Indiana for the game’s second prize of $1 million matched the first five white balls but not the red Powerball. Their second reward would have been worth $2 million if they had paid an extra $1 for the Power Play.

The most recent grand prize winner was a ticket sold in California on October 4, 2021, for a $699.8 million jackpot, which reset the game to the $20 million minimum.

The previous Powerball grand prize winner was for a $286 million jackpot on Saturday, May 21. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million.

In four Powerball games earlier this year, three jackpot winners were announced. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket for the 04/08/20 jackpot was purchased in New Jersey.