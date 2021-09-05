Saturday’s jackpot was $367 million, according to the Powerball results for 09/04/21.

The Powerball jackpot was $367 million on Saturday night, and here are the winning numbers from the 09/04/21 drawing:

32-35-40-52-54 are the first five numbers. 01 Power Play: 5x Powerball: 01 Power Play: 5x Powerball: 01 Power Play: 5x Power

The big prize winner has yet to be determined. The jackpot featured a $265.4 million cash value option. According to organizers, the jackpot might have climbed if sales exceeded lottery forecasts.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing will take place on Sunday, May 21. The current estimated jackpot is $367 million, with a cash value option of $265.4 million.

The following are the winning numbers from the drawing on Wednesday night:

Ten, twenty, twenty-nine, twenty-nine, twenty-nine, twenty-nine, twenty-nine, 17 in the Powerball 2x Power Play

Wednesday, January 9th, 21 The Powerball jackpot was $345 million, but no one won the top prize, and no one had a ticket that matched all five white balls, excluding the red Powerball, for the game’s $1 million second prize.

The most recent grand prize winner came on Saturday, May 6th, when a lucky player won a $286 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery that is normally held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Along with Mega Millions, it’s one of the country’s two biggest lottery jackpot games. The Powerball jackpots start at $20 million, with Power Play awards ranging from $1 million to $2 million. The cost of a Powerball ticket is $2. The winning numbers, as well as any previous results, can be seen on the official Powerball website.

There are nine possible ways to win in Powerball. You earn a prize of $4 if you match the Powerball and no other numbers. If you pay an extra $1 for the power play, you can win even more. Matching one ball and the Powerball results in the same payout, but matching two numbers and the Powerball results in a $7 prize. Without the Powerball, three correct numbers will also win $7.

The payout for matching all five white balls minus the Powerball is $1 million, which can be tripled if power play is purchased. To win the jackpot, you must match all five white balls plus the red Powerball.

Mega Millions is the other multi-state lottery. On Tuesdays and Fridays, this is performed. After a grand prize is won, the jackpot is reset to $20 million, just like Powerball. a single line This is a condensed version of the information.