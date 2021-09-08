Saturday’s Evander Holyfield fight will be dubbed the “Gamecast” by Donald Trump and his son.

Former President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., have signed paperwork to provide commentary for the boxing match between four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and MMA sensation Vitor Belfort on September 11 on the video-sharing service Triller.

After speaking with ESPN about the event, ESPN boxing and MMA writer Mike Coppinger made the announcement on Twitter.

According to ESPN’s Triller, “Donald Trump has secured a contract to call a ‘gamecast’ of Saturday’s boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.” Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, will accompany him. Coppinger tweeted, “Both Trumps will be in person in Hollywood, Florida.”

The previous president has a long history in boxing, having arranged many historic contests, including Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks in 1988.

The fight will take place in Hollywood, Florida on September 11 and will be broadcast on Triller Fight Club pay-per-view. Originally, the bout was supposed to take place in California, but the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) declined to approve it.