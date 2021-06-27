Satellites built in the United Kingdom will aid in the fight against climate change and the conservation of species.

On Friday, a SpaceX rocket will launch three UK-built satellites that will monitor and combat climate change as well as track endangered wildlife.

The UK Space Agency got about £15 million from the European Space Agency’s Pioneer Partnership Programme to create the trio of satellites that will launch from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Lacuna Space, situated in Oxfordshire, makes tiny sensors that can fit in the palm of your hand and last for years on a single charge.

They can be used to track wildlife, monitor the environment, and assist farmers by providing information on the health of animals and crops, as well as water and soil management.

Two of the satellites, developed by Glasgow-based Spire, will use optical intersatellite links (ISL) to revolutionize how enormous amounts of data are transmitted from space to Earth.

These British-built satellites will enable exciting innovation in remote sensing and tracking, kickstarting business to deliver new services that will assist to improve all of our lives, in addition to supporting our climate aspirations.

This will allow satellite constellations to transport large amounts of data quickly to any location on the planet, including remote and rural areas, disaster zones, and at sea.

This will contribute to a better understanding of the ecosystem and human impact on it.

“As we prepare to host the UN Climate Change Conference, Cop26, in Glasgow later this year, the UK is leading the way in utilizing space to combat climate change, developing satellites that enable our world-class scientists to monitor the environment in remarkable detail,” said Science Minister Amanda Solloway.

In-Space Missions, based in Hampshire, is building the third satellite.

Airbus, Lacuna, SatixFy, and Aeternum are among the six customers whose payloads are included on the Faraday Phoenix satellite.

