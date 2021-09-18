Satellite images suggest that North Korea’s nuclear complex is expanding its uranium enrichment plant.

Recent satellite photographs show North Korea expanding a uranium enrichment unit at its Yongbyon nuclear complex, implying that the country is intending to increase its nuclear material production for weapons.

According to a research by Jeffrey Lewis, Joshua Pollack, and David Schmerler of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, the development “probably indicates” that North Korea wants to expand production of weapons-grade uranium at the plant by as much as 25%.

Construction is taking place next to an existing uranium enrichment plant in the photos. According to the report, one image taken on September 1 shows that trees had been cleared and the area had been readied for development.

North Korea built a wall to surround the area, started work on a foundation, and removed panels from the side of the enrichment facility to give access to the newly enclosed area, according to a second image dated September 14.

The new area, according to the article, is around 1,000 square meters, which might accommodate 1,000 more centrifuges. The plant’s capacity to manufacture highly enriched uranium would grow by 25%, while the capacity might be higher depending on the type of centrifuges North Korea uses.

Six cooling units that were previously used to regulate the temperature within the existing uranium enrichment plant appear to have been relocated as well. According to the research, “an upgrade of the cooling system would be commensurate with an increase in floorspace and the number of centrifuges, which would necessitate additional cooling.”

Highly enriched uranium or plutonium can be used to make nuclear weapons. According to the Associated Press, North Korea has facilities to produce both at Yongbyon, which the country refers to as “the heart” of its nuclear program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to demolish the complex in exchange for massive sanctions relief during a meeting with former President Donald Trump in 2019, but the proposal was rejected by the US.

In recent days, North Korea has launched ballistic and cruise missiles toward the sea.

North Korea performed a long-range cruise missile test last weekend that traveled 930 kilometers above land and sea. "The weapon system's efficiency and practicality," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.