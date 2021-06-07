Sasha Johnson’s mother, who is ‘devastated,’ makes a witness appeal.

Sasha Johnson’s mother, who described her daughter as “devastated,” has begged for witnesses to her daughter’s shooting to come forward.

After being shot in the head at a party in Peckham, south London, in the early hours of Sunday May 23, the 27-year-old remains in critical condition in hospital.

Ellet Dalling, Sasha’s mother, issued a statement through the Metropolitan Police saying, “What happened to Sasha has left us saddened.” She is currently fighting for her life in a hospital, and her two children are inquiring about their mother. What should I say to them?

“Someone needs to come forward with knowledge about what happened.