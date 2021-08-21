Sarasota County, Florida, is the first Trump-won county to defy DeSantis’s school mask mandate.

Sarasota County, Florida, has become the state’s first Trump-won county to enact a school mask mandate, despite Governor Ron DeSantis’ edict prohibiting schools from providing them.

The 90-day mask mandate was approved by a 3-2 vote on Friday, according to WWSB-TV. All students, staff, vendors, and parents are subject to the rule. Only medical excuses will be accepted.

If the COVID-19 positive rate falls below 8%, the mandate will be withdrawn. If the positivity rate maintains above 10% at the conclusion of the 90 days, the mandate will be reintroduced.

Shirley Brown, a supporter of the mask mandate, told This website that the numbers were simply too great to go without one. She believes that by the end of the month, the number of cases in the school district will have surpassed the total number from the previous year.

According to Brown, the school district’s constitution requires them to create a safe learning environment.

She stated, “With COVID flowing through there, that’s not safe.” “You have to have a lot of students out when you have to quarantine the students who are nearby.”

According to her, due to the high number of instances, some classrooms had as few as five to seven students.

She explained, “There are just too many students who have to be out for COVID.”

Brown also chastised DeSantis for his handling of the growing COVID-19 cases and his mask requirement regulations. She chastised him for threatening to withdraw school board members’ salary if a mask mandate is passed.

“He’s lost his mind if he thinks we’re doing this for the money,” she remarked. “Any member of the school board would prioritize the health of the child before their own salary.”

Bridget Ziegler, a member of the school board who voted against the mandate, expressed worry to This website regarding the mandate’s legality and parental choice.

“I know that this is a serious matter, but as you can see, there are a variety of perspectives,” Ziegler remarked. “I am a firm believer in parental rights.”

As COVID-19 cases rise, she stated she would want greater flexibility and “creative methods” by enabling smaller learning pods or allowing children to learn remotely temporarily. She also stated that several school personnel are scared that following the district’s mask policy will result in them losing their jobs. This is a condensed version of the information.