Sarah Sugden of Emmerdale will say a tearful farewell.

After being reunited with her heart donor’s sister, Sarah Sugden will say an emotional goodbye on Emmerdale this week.

Sarah met Chloe, the sister of her heart donor Gemma, in August.

Sarah grew overwhelmed and had a panic attack during their first meeting, which was a failure.

Despite Lydia’s warnings to keep away from Chloe, the two continued to meet secretly.

Sarah, on the other hand, will have to say goodbye to Chloe this week.

Chloe confesses her loneliness and family life with Noah and Sarah, according to Emmerdale spoilers.

Sarah and Noah are at a loss for words as she breaks down in tears, but Noah eventually comes up with the correct words.

Later, Sarah is shocked to learn that Noah has a crush on Chloe, and he swears to keep her identity a secret as long as Sarah continues to invite him to her and Chloe’s get-togethers.

Noah, on the other hand, is soon red-faced when Chloe discovers he has been calling her his girlfriend.

Sarah and Noah are forced to bid Chloe go, and she presents Sarah with a diamond necklace.