Sarah Sanders’ path to the Republican presidential nomination is clear after Arkansas Attorney General Mark Pryor dropped his bid for governor.

Sarah Sanders' path to the Republican presidential nomination is clear after Arkansas Attorney General dropped his bid for governor.

On Tuesday, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out of the race for governor, leaving Sanders as the only Republican candidate.

The nomination didn’t just come to the former White House press secretary. She was given further support.

“She will fight back against the liberal left’s onslaught on our home state,” Rutledge said of Sanders.

Rutledge launched her candidacy for governor last year. She will now run for lieutenant governor of Arkansas as a Republican.

Many Democrats will campaign against Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s second press secretary after Sean Spicer resigned. Anthony Scaramucci, then-White House Communications Director, made the announcement. At the time, Sanders was the third woman to occupy the position.

She resigned the role after around two years. Sanders then moved to Fox News as a contributor. In 2019, she launched the preliminary stages of her campaign to succeed her father, Mike Huckabee, as governor of Arkansas, a position he held from 1996 to 2007.

In a statement released in July, Sanders said, “It’s clear that Arkansans want a leader who will defend our freedom and stand up to the extreme left, build our economy and create jobs, and provide access to great education and opportunity for a brighter, more prosperous future.”

On Tuesday, Rutledge echoed similar remarks.

“At this critical juncture in our country’s history, now is the time for Christian conservative leaders to unite and fight together against those who seek to destroy the America we know and love,” Rutledge said in a campaign statement.

Rutledge was elected attorney general for the first time in 2014, and he was re-elected in 2018. In terms of funding for governor, she is far behind Sanders, who has raised more over $11 million since launching her campaign in January. Rutledge had raised a total of $1.6 million.

Sanders, who has campaigned mostly on national issues, has been chastised by Rutledge for not having any accomplishment to back up her statements.

In September, Rutledge told the Associated Press, “While my opponent talks about the liberal left in Washington, D.C., she has done nothing to effectively battle them in the last several years.”

Rutledge had also campaigned on tax cuts, promising in July that he would try to pass them next year. This is a condensed version of the information.