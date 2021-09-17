Sarah Palin claims she hasn’t been vaccinated since she has had COVID before.

Sarah Palin, a former vice presidential candidate, disclosed on Thursday that she has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and emphasized the protection she got from having the disease earlier.

Palin, who served as the Republican governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, went on Fox News’ Gutfeld! and talked about her vaccination status while discussing CNN anchor Don Lemon.

Greg Gutfeld asked Palin and her other guests about Lemon, who remarked during a talk with CNN presenter Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that it was “time to start shaming” unvaccinated people.

Palin stated that she liked Lemon “personally” and that he had previously been courteous to her.

Palin added, “But I am one of those white, common sense conservatives.” “I have not taken the shot because I believe in science.”

She joked, “One, because the waitress never came back to ask whether I’m ready for that shot.” “But two, because I believe in science, and the Fauci-ism at the day was that if you had COVID—I had COVID—Mother Nature was creating an immunity.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci Palin’s words were not clear, but the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has regularly advised Americans to get vaccinated.

“And you know, even today, you’re 27 percent more immune than…” Palin went on.

“Twenty-seven times,” Dr. Drew Pinsky said.

Palin replied, “Yeah, OK, 27 times.” “As a result, I’d want to ask the questions.”

Sarah Palin declares that she is unvaccinated.

twitter.com/yJTsk4dnNC

September 17, 2021 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar)

Palin and Pinsky cite a 700,000-person Israeli research that found those who had previously been infected with COVID-19 were 27 times less likely than those who had not been vaccinated to develop a second symptomatic infection.

During an appearance on CNN on September 10, Fauci addressed the study, saying, “I don’t have a really solid answer for you on that.” That’s something we’ll have to talk about in terms of the response’s long-term viability.”

He added that it was probable that those who had been infected would not be protected from COVID-19 for as long as those who had been vaccinated, and that this was not addressed in the study.

“I believe that is something we should consider. This is a condensed version of the information.