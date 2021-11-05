Sarah Jayne Dunn responds to the news of Hollyoaks’ cancellation via the OnlyFans account.

In her resignation from Hollyoaks, actress Sarah Jayne Dunn said she “had to take a stance” over creating an OnlyFans account.

The 40-year-old actress rose to prominence as Mandy Richardson in the Channel 4 soap from 1996 to 2011, and she reprised the role in 2017.

Last month, she created an account on OnlyFans, a website that allows users to share information with paid “fans.”

Cast members are not allowed to “be active on some 18+ websites,” according to Hollyoaks, which also announced Dunn’s departure.

The actress claimed she was “disappointed” by the outcome, but “felt like I had to take a position” in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

“For me, this is about having the right as a 40-year-old woman to decide what is right for me,” she explained.

“I enjoy photoshoots and have worked hard to get my physique.” I’m not ashamed to admit that it gives me a significant lift, and I’m not sorry about it.

“The photos I’ve posted on OnlyFans are no more explicit than the ones I’ve done for magazines and even Hollyoaks’ official calendar in the past.”

“And I gave it a lot of thought before deciding to join the site, and I talked to my spouse about it a lot.”

“The assumption that it’s just pornography is a complete mistake; it’s not the case at all,” she continued.

OnlyFans was launched in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely, and according to the platform’s official website, it has “1,500,000+ content creators” and has paid out at least £3.7 billion “annually to creators.”

It announced plans to block sexually graphic pictures and videos on its site earlier this year, but backtracked after user criticism.