Sarah Jayne Dunn of Hollyoaks has left the show due to a feud with OnlyFans.

Sarah Jayne Dunn, who played Sarah Jayne on Hollyoaks, has thanked fans for their support following her departure from the show.

She quits her long-running role in the show in the midst of a squabble after joining pornographic membership site OnlyFans.

Sarah, who has portrayed Mandy in the Channel 4 serial since 1996, claims she made the choice to leave the show because she was “tired of it.” “reclaim control, empowerment, and self-assurance”

Sarah said she used to do a lot of pictures for lads’ magazines when she was younger, but she “never felt in control of the material or the funds.”

Because Hollyoaks is a “youth-facing drama” with a lot of “young viewers,” the show’s producers don’t allow cast members to be active on “particular 18+ websites.”

According to a statement from the show, “Hollyoaks is a youth-oriented drama with a large number of young viewers who keep a close eye on our cast both on-screen and off.

Instagram is a social media platform that allows “We take our responsibility to our young audience extremely seriously, thus no Hollyoaks cast members are permitted to be active on certain 18+ websites.

“We had hoped to reach an agreement with Sarah that would allow her to continue playing Mandy, but we appreciate her decision to continue producing content for OnlyFans.

“Her legacy character has been a key part of some of our most important storylines in the four years since her return to the show, and we will be extremely sad to see her go.”

Sarah Jayne Dunn has kept quiet about her leaving, however she has expressed gratitude to her followers.

“Thank you for your support,” she wrote with a love emoji on Twitter and in her Instagram story this morning (Thursday).

Kerry Katona praised Sarah for joining the site earlier this week.

Kerry recently received her first £1 million from tens of thousands of subscribers, some of whom oddly requested images of her feet.

Sarah Jayne Dunn’s management has been contacted for comment by The Washington Newsday.