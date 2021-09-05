Sarah Harding, the lead vocalist of Girls Aloud, died at the age of 39 following a battle with cancer.

Sarah Harding, the star of Girls Aloud, died today at the age of 39, according to her bereaved mother.

Marie’s death after a fight with breast cancer brought “great grief,” according to a message on the singer’s Instagram page.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has regrettably passed away today,” she added. Many of you are aware of Sarah’s cancer fight and how she fought valiantly from the time she was diagnosed until her death.

“This morning, she slipped away softly. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah, and knowing she was loved gave her immense strength and comfort.

“I know she doesn’t want to be known for her battle with this horrible disease; instead, she was a brilliant sparkling star, and I hope that’s how she’ll be remembered.

Sarah, a Berkshire native, gained to stardom after competing for Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and winning. She was chosen to be a part of Girls Aloud.

Since being diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020, she had had arduous treatment, including a mastectomy and intense chemotherapy.

Sarah had moved back in with her mother once she became ill, and the two had spent their final months together laughing at old Family Guy episodes and bonding over their mutual love of roast chicken.

Sarah claimed she was warned by a doctor earlier this year that she would most likely not be alive for Christmas next year.

“In December, my doctor warned me that the approaching Christmas would probably be my last,” she wrote in an excerpt from her memoir, Hear Me Out, which was published in The Times.

“I’m not looking for an accurate diagnosis. I’m not sure why somebody would want to do that.

“Right now, it’s all about comfort and being as pain-free as possible.”

“I’m trying to live and cherish every second of my life, as short it may be,” she stated.

“I’m drinking a glass of wine or two to help me relax,” says the author. “The summary has come to an end.”