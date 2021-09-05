Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud, who had “an angelic voice,” died at the age of 39.

Fans have been left “heartbroken” and have paid tribute to Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud, who died at the age of 39.

Marie’s death following a fight with breast cancer brought “great grief,” according to a message posted on the singer’s Instagram page today.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has regrettably passed away today,” she added. Many of you are aware of Sarah’s cancer fight and how she fought valiantly from the time she was diagnosed until her death.

READ MORE: Mum, 28, left a ‘funny’ photo that her sister can’t stand looking at

“This morning, she slipped away softly. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah, and knowing she was loved gave her immense strength and comfort.

“I know she doesn’t want to be known for her battle with this horrible disease; instead, she was a brilliant sparkling star, and I hope that’s how she’ll be remembered.

x” Marie

Instagram

Readers of The Washington Newsday expressed their sympathies on social media and in the comments area of The Washington Newsday website.

Karen Roby wrote on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page, “So young n lovely.”

“R.I.P. Sarah,” Scott Chase said. xx FlyHigh Lovely xx xx Good Night God Bless xx xx xx xx xx xx xx xx xx

“Rest in peace,” Jule Dixon wrote on Facebook.

“So sad RIP god bless your family,” Jacqueline Ames said.

“So sad xxx,” Kelly Ryan wrote.

“Tragic, RIP Sarah, sympathies to your family and friends,” Julie Woolnough said.

“Very sad love to family and friends xx,” Becky Mcnamara added.

“R.I.P Sarah Harding god bless me we all think about your family giving condolences,” Paula Smith said.

“So extremely sad and too young to die,” Camilla Mansfield said. “Beautiful, R.I.P.”

“So sad,” Dawn O’Hare Currie wrote on Facebook. “Sleep soundly.”

“RIP lovely angel x,” remarked Nellie Whelan.

“RIP, love to family xx,” Sian Norris added.

“You poor love Rest In Peace beautiful lady xxx,” Margie Legg said.

“So sad and too young,” Alison Rowland said.

“So sad R I P sympathy to Sarah’s family,” Joyce Slater commented.

“So incredibly sad, rest in,” medic6 wrote on the Washington Newsday website.

“The summary comes to an end.”