Sarah Everard was killed by a police officer who takes responsibility.

Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and rape of Sarah Everard at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Couzens accepted responsibility for Ms Everard’s death, but was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder, according to the court.

Ms Everard, a marketing executive, went missing on March 3 while walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

Her partner reported her missing on March 4, and her corpse was discovered on March 10 in a wooded area in Ashford, Kent.

The Metropolitan Police officer appeared via video link from Belmarsh Prison, dressed in khaki trousers and a grey hoodie.

On March 3, he pled guilty to kidnapping Ms Everard “illegally and by force or deception.”

Between March 2 and 10, he also pleaded guilty to a second charge of rape.

Between March 2 and 10, Couzens was not asked to make a plea to her murder.

When asked for his plea to the first two accusations, the defendant said, “Guilty, sir.”

The court heard that the murderer admitted culpability, but that medical evaluations were still pending.

Ms Everard’s family members were present in court to witness the defendant’s pleas.

On July 9, a new hearing before Lord Justice Fulford is scheduled.