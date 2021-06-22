Saracens are the first rugby team to be kitted out by Andy Murray’s sportswear company.

Castore, a fast-growing sportswear brand in the United Kingdom, has acquired its first kit deal with a rugby team.

Sir Andy Murray owns a portion of the company, which will now supply Saracens for a five-year multimillion-pound deal.

Saracens are back in the top flight of rugby for the first time since being relegated in 2019 due to wage cap violations.

Castore’s relationship is the latest in a long series of partnerships for the Liverpool-based business, which includes kit deals with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Glasgow Rangers since its start six years ago.

Saracens will debut the shirts next month, and Castore will be aiming for more expansion in the rugby and sporting worlds as a result.

“Castore are at the forefront of innovation with their apparel, and our beliefs are very much matched, so we are excited to be at the start of a ground-breaking partnership,” Saracens chief executive Lucy Wray said.

“We are excited to debut the kits this summer, which I am sure will be a tremendous hit with our fans.”

Castore was founded by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon in 2015, and it has the support of Sir Andy Murray, Tom Singh, the creator of New Look, and Arnaud Massenet, the founder of Net-a-Porter.

It has also lately attracted its most significant new investors, billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the new owners of the Asda grocery chain.

“This is our first step into English rugby, and we’re incredibly happy to begin the trip with such a successful team and passionate fanbase,” Tom Beahon said of the Saracens deal.

Castore’s business model is to create items for gyms, athletics, tennis, and golf using patented materials and advanced technical innovation, with the goal of competing with big brands like Adidas and Nike.

Castore has already formed connections with a number of well-known athletes, including Owen Farrell and Masters-winning golfer Patrick Reed, and has recently signed a significant deal with McLaren Formula One.

The firm, which largely sells online but also has locations in London and Liverpool, is hoping to profit from the increased exercise demand experienced during the pandemic. (This is a brief piece.)