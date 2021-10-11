Santee Plane Crash Live Updates: Plane Reportedly Hit UPS Truck, California Houses on Fire

On Monday afternoon, a small plane crashed in Santee, California, according to authorities.

While there are no reports of injuries at this time, witnesses say the jet collided with a UPS truck, causing at least one house to catch fire. Firefighters pour water on at least two houses in the neighborhood where the incident occurred, according to footage from KNSD-TV.

All of Santana High School’s pupils are safe, according to a tweet from the school, and the jet crashed two to three blocks away.

Residents were advised to avoid the area, and first responders were on the scene to investigate, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Twitter account.

Please stay away from the 9900 block of N. Magnolia Avenue if you live in @CityofSantee. At the scene of a plane crash, @SanteeFire @SDSOSantee and other first responders are on the scene.