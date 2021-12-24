Santa’s sleigh tracker from NORAD on Christmas Eve 2021.

It’s Christmas Eve, and Father Christmas and his reindeer are getting ready to deliver thousands of gifts around the world that the elves at the North Pole have painstakingly made.

You can use the NORAD Santa Tracker to track Santa and his reindeer’s travels around the world as they make their way around the world.

The tracker, which has been in operation for almost 60 years and is guided by Rudolph and his companion reindeer, follows Father Christmas and his sleigh full of gifts.

Aldi, Home Bargains, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, and more stores will be closed on Boxing Day.

Santa and Rudolph will travel 300,000,000 miles to give presents to about 75 million homes, so they certainly deserve all of the mince pies and carrots left for them!

You can track Santa and the reindeer’s progress on their voyage by visiting the NORAD website or downloading the NORAD tracker app to your phone.