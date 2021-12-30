Santander makes a blunder, paying away £130 million to thousands of accounts by mistake.

On Christmas Day, Santander made an error and paid out £130 million to hundreds of accounts.

According to MIrror Online, the high-street bank made a mistake and delivered double payments to about 75,000 people and businesses.

The massive blunder impacted both one-time and recurring payments from about 2,000 accounts.

The bank, however, is concerned that some clients who got payments twice will have already spent the money, making it more difficult to collect the funds.

Because the monies were routed to accounts at competitor banks, Santander will have to communicate with other lenders to retrieve the funds.

Wages and money from suppliers were among the payments, which were delivered to account holders at Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Co-operative Bank, and Virgin Money.

According to The Times, some banks are hesitant to reclaim the funds since it may force people into overdrafts.

Santander is reportedly considering addressing some clients directly to recover the funds, in addition to speaking with competitor banks.

Pay UK, which manages the UK’s primary payment networks, is also in discussions about how to reverse the payments.

Some of the money has allegedly been recovered, however it is unclear how much has been returned to Santander.

The money paid in error, according to sources, would have come from the lender’s own reserves, not from consumer accounts.

As a result, no Santander customers should have been harmed as a result of the error.

“We’re sorry that some payments from our business clients were wrongly duplicated on the beneficiaries’ accounts due to a technical error,” a Santander spokesman said.

“As a result, none of our clients have been left out of pocket, and we will be working diligently with several banks across the UK in the coming days to recover the repeated transactions.”