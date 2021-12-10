Santa Claus has been vaccinated and boosted, according to Dr. Fauci, and is “good to go” for safely delivering gifts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has allayed fears that Santa Claus will be late for the holidays.

Santa will not be “carrying any illnesses to anyone,” according to Fauci, who vaccinated him before Christmas last year. According to Fauci, Santa has also received the booster shot.

“Santa already has a high level of innate immunity,” says the narrator “On Wednesday, Fauci told USA Today. “He’s even better protected this year because he’s been properly vaccinated and boosted. Santa will be fine and will be ready to go!” In a “Sesame Street”-style scenario, “”How did Santa get the vaccine and is it safe for him to go in the house?” an eight-year-old girl named Lucy from San Rafael, California, asked during a CNN town hall last year. “I took care of things for you since I was scared you’d all be upset,” Fauci said to Lucy.” “I vaccinated Santa Claus myself, checked his immunity level, and he’s fine,” he continued.

Vaccines are available for children aged 5 to 11. The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the age group on Oct. 29.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also produced a list of safety tips for the holiday season, which can be seen here.