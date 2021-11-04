Santa and his elves are coming to Liverpool ONE for a big Christmas street extravaganza.

This month, Liverpool ONE will be lit up for Christmas, with a festive evening planned.

As the Christmas season approaches, shoppers may expect to see resident elves, tap dancing turkeys, and pop-up pantos.

There will be a variety of colorful characters to see, including life-size squirrels, walk-around huge crackers, presents, and Christmas Belles welcoming customers.

On November 12, Radio City will feature music on Paradise Street to establish the Christmas mood, as well as plenty of live entertainment, including a festive choir serenading visitors.

On South John Street Bridge, there will be re-enactments of pantomime classics such as Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as performances by West End favorite Dream Girls.

Santa’s elves will be in the neighborhood keeping an eye on who’s been naughty and good, so kids should be on their best behavior.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead a Christmas singalong in the Galleria with a piano, with the public invited to join in, as well as sketches from The Hammond Dance School.

This year, Liverpool ONE is partnering with The Mersey Forest and Liverpool City Council to distribute small Christmas trees for people to take home and plant in their gardens, expanding the region’s and country’s tree coverage. On November 12, 21, and 28, people can pick one up on Upper South John Street.

People can also enjoy some festive ‘carol-oke’ at Bar Hutte, which will be located beneath the Liverpool ONE Christmas tree on Paradise Street and will feature live music and festive cocktails.

“This time of year is always exciting as everyone starts to gear up for the festive season,” Donna Howitt, place strategy director at Liverpool ONE, said. The offer is excellent this year, with several new additions to the retail line-up, and we’re looking forward to welcome seasonal consumers to Liverpool ONE.

“And, while we stay on top of any government announcements, all signs point to people wanting to go shopping and get together this holiday season, and we’re ready for it.””

