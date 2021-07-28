Sandy Hook Update: Gun Company Offers $33 Million Settlement to Victims’ Families

On Wednesday, nine families who were devastated by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting were awarded a $33 million compensation over the rifle’s marketing.

Remington Arms Co., a North Carolina-based gunmaker that filed for bankruptcy in 2020, offered each family $3.66 million in a wrongful death settlement. There has been no public statement on whether or not the families will accept the deal.

In February, the families’ legal team claimed that the settlement might be worth up to $225 million. Remington could face punitive damages of more than $1 billion.

The settlement was provided by two insurance companies that cover Remington, according to Joshua Koskoff, an attorney for the families, and the families are “evaluating their next steps” with the offer.

The rifle used in the incident was a Bushmaster AR-15, a popular video game weapon.

The lawsuit claims that showing it to a younger audience is inappropriate, and that it was promoted to at-risk guys through commercial placement.

Remington is accused of breaking the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, according to the lawsuit.

“Ironshore and James River deserve credit for finally recognizing that encouraging civilians to use AR-15s as weapons of war is unjustifiable. Insuring such behavior is an unproductive and untenable economic strategy, according to Koskoff.

The case has taken some unexpected turns. Remington attempted to claim that it was shielded by a provision that exempts gun manufacturers from liability if their weapons are used in criminal activity.

Regardless of the law, the Supreme Court ruled that the lawsuit could proceed.

“The families have been focused on preventing the next Sandy Hook since the case was filed in 2014,” Koskoff said.

“A key aspect of achieving that goal has been demonstrating to banks and insurers that companies that sell assault weapons to civilians face financial risk.”