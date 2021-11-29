Sandra Mason, who is she? As the island’s British rule comes to an end, Barbados elects its first president.

Barbados will become a republic and terminate British sovereignty this week, with Dame Sandra Mason being elected as the island’s first president.

Mason was elected as the new head of state of Barbados after receiving the required two-thirds majority vote in both houses of Parliament. On Tuesday, the 55th anniversary of the country’s independence from Britain, she will be sworn in.

Mason is the incumbent governor-general of Barbados, a role she has held for almost three years since being appointed in 2017.

“The time has arrived to put our colonial past behind us completely. Barbadians desire a Barbadian president “According to Reuters, she said this in a speech in September 2020. “This is the ultimate declaration of faith in who we are and what we can accomplish.” Mason was born on January 17, 1949, in St. Phillip, Barbados.

She earned a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the West Indies before going on to Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago, where she was the first woman from Barbados to graduate.

She went on to become a lawyer in both Saint Lucia and Barbados, where she was the first woman to serve on the Court of Appeals. The Barbados Supreme Court of Judicature has two chambers, one of which is the Court of Appeals.

Mason was also given the Dame Grand Cross when she was selected as the eighth governor-general.

Mason will join Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley as one of only two Black women in the country’s highest office when she takes office as the country’s next head of state.

Following the parliamentary vote confirming Mason’s election, Mottley gave a statement in which he said: “As a result, we anticipate December 1, 2021. But we are so certain that we have just elected a woman who is singularly and passionately Barbadian from among us.” Barbados will become the Caribbean’s fourth former British colony to become a republic, following Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, and Dominica.

In eight other Caribbean islands, the Queen is still the head of state: Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Grenada, Belize, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Barbados is a Caribbean island. This is a condensed version of the information.