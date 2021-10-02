Sanders’ rebuke of Manchin and Sinema for voting for Biden’s agenda was met with criticism.

Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of the Democratic Party were chastised by Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday for delaying a vote on President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal.

Two centrist senators have stated that they cannot support the package at its present cost, putting Democrats two votes short of the 50 required to pass it.

Sanders tweeted, “2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members demand.” “We must support our country’s working families. Climate change must be addressed. We must postpone passage of the Infrastructure Bill until a strong Reconciliation Bill is passed.”

Sanders is the lone member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in the Senate, and he has been instrumental in motivating House members to vote no on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure if a vote on the bigger spending package is not taken in the Senate.

The budget bill, a core pillar of Biden’s domestic program, has brought together a sizable portion of the Democratic Party. Sanders has fought for many of the social services included in the package for years.

On Friday, though, commenters on Twitter pounced on Sanders’ claim that Senate approval of the bill should not be stymied by a few Democrats.

Documentarian Errol Webber tweeted, “52 Senators are keeping your big government dictatorship at away.” “The fact that you claim only two Senators are voting against the measure proves that it is utterly partisan, because you refuse to admit that all Republicans are voting against it.”

“52 senators can, in fact, defeat 48,” columnist Phil Kerpen tweeted.

Another user questioned Sanders’ perspective on the election, but agreed that Manchin and Sinema are obstructing the Democratic Party’s desire. “Not. This is a condensed version of the information.