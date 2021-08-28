Sanctions relief for Iran, according to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, would result in a “nuclear nightmare.”

According to the Associated Press, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned US President Joe Biden against re-entering the Iran nuclear deal, warning that easing sanctions against Iran will result in a “nuclear nightmare.”

Bennett stated that Tehran has already made progress in uranium enrichment, and that lifting sanctions will just provide Iran with greater money to bolster Israel’s regional adversaries.

Bennett stated, “These days depict what the world might look like if a fanatical Islamic regime obtained a nuclear bomb.” “For the entire planet, that marriage would be a nuclear nightmare.”

Biden has stated that he wants to re-enter the Obama-era accord, but indirect discussions between the United States and Iran have stopped, and sanctions against Iran have remained in place.

Before leaving for Washington, Bennett informed his Cabinet that the nuclear deal had “expired and is no longer relevant, even to those who thought it was once relevant,” and that he would tell Biden “that now is the moment to stop the Iranians, to stop this thing.”

Biden told Bennett on Friday that diplomacy was his first choice, but that if his effort to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal fails, he would examine other choices.

Bennett was sworn in as prime minister in June, and Biden made the remarks as the two sat down for their first face-to-face encounter.

“We’re putting diplomacy first and seeing where it leads us,” Biden said at an Oval Office meeting that had been postponed due to the suicide bombing in Afghanistan. “However, if diplomacy fails, we are prepared to pursue other avenues.”

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, declined to comment when asked what other possibilities Biden might be considering.

Bennett arrived at the White House with the goal of persuading Biden not to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, which was negotiated during the Obama administration and later canceled by Trump.

Since the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018, Tehran has gradually abandoned all of the accord's restrictions on nuclear enrichment. In comparison to 3.67 percent under the accord, the country currently enriches a modest amount of uranium up to 63 percent, a short distance from weapons-grade levels. It can also spin significantly more advanced centrifuges and a variety of other things.