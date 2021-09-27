San Marino Approves Abortion by a Large Margin, but Pope Francis Labels the Procedure “Murder”

Despite Pope Francis’ opposition, the Catholic state of San Marino authorized abortion procedures on Sunday with 77 percent of the vote.

The Catholic Church staunchly condemns abortion, and Pope Francis told an audience of the Vatican’s bioethics college on Monday that it is murder, according to the Associated Press.

Human life begins at conception, according to the Catholic Church. It also thinks that life is valuable and should be safeguarded from conception through natural death.

The “throwaway” culture, according to Pope Francis, makes abortion seem “normal.”

He explained, “There is a waste of children that we don’t want to accept.” “It’s a heinous crime.”

Only 41% of eligible voters in San Marino cast ballots, yet despite the pope’s opposition, the procedure was authorized, with only 3,265 voting against it.

Abortion will be lawful in San Marino during the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy, or later if the woman’s life or psychological or physical health is in danger, after the bill is drafted and approved by the parliament.

Valentina Rossi, a referendum promoter and member of the Union of Sammarinese Women, stated the voting result was “far beyond the most hopeful hopes.” She said it demonstrated that individual voters could make a decision that the republic’s officials had refused to make for decades, despite the fact that Italy and other European countries had legalized abortion.

“With this step, we shown that residents are mostly on our side, and that San Marino will eventually have to provide an adequate law,” Rossi added. “At long last!”

San Marino, one of the world’s oldest republics, was one of the last European countries to make abortion illegal. It now joins other historically Catholic states such as Ireland, which legalized abortion in 2018, and Italy, where abortion has been legal since 1978, as a result of Sunday’s outcome. Abortion is still illegal in Malta and Andorra, and Poland banned the procedure almost entirely this year.

San Marino citizen Giacomo Volpinari said the result was historic and demonstrated the ability of a referendum to change destiny.

“Where politics failed to reach, it was the people who opted to flee. This is a condensed version of the information.