San Juan School District Issues a National Alert Regarding Shooting Threats TikTok was used to make this video.

The San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) in Sacramento, California, has issued a statement in response to threats made on the video-sharing app TikTok alleging nationwide school shootings scheduled for Friday, December 17. Although no specific threats have been made against the district’s schools, the SJUSD has contacted authorities.

Since the horrific shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, which took the lives of four students, schools and police have been on high alert.

“San Juan Unified staff has learned of warnings being posted on TikTok about nationwide school shootings on December 17,” the SJUSD said in a statement on its official website, adding that the district’s “Safe Schools team will continue to monitor for any updates related to these rumors,” along with law enforcement.

Parents or guardians should also “talk with their pupils about using social media platforms wisely and not publishing information that may be false,” according to the district. Students and parents were also urged to report “anything suspect” to school officials and law enforcement as soon as possible. According to KTXL, social media posts prompted temporary lockdowns in Sacramento schools while authorities probed threats of school shootings. After an Instagram post forced Laguna Creek High School into lockdown, two 16-year-old students were charged with misdemeanors. The threats prompted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to initiate an investigation, which resulted in the arrests of a boy and a girl.

An alleged social media threat against the Jesuit High School was investigated by law authorities in October. In the same month, students and parents at West Sacramento’s River City High School were terrified by a separate shooting threat.

Following a threat posted on the multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat that stated “KP High School is planning to shoot up the KP Middle School on Friday,” Wrentham authorities increased police presence at King Philip Middle and High Schools on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to NBC Boston. Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a message on Facebook that officials are seeking to “determine the source of the current threat.” Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult with various offenses, including four counts of first-degree murder, in the Michigan high school massacre on Nov. 30.