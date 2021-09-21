San Francisco Airport is the first in the United States to require all employees to get vaccinated.

The mayor’s administration said Tuesday that San Francisco International Airport has become the first airport in the United States to require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The order takes effect immediately and requires all on-site personnel to get vaccinated or test negative for the virus on a weekly basis if exempted, according to a statement from San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office. Employees in the aviation, service, concession, and construction industries are all subject to the rule.

In a statement, Breed added, “We know that immunizations are the most efficient method to prevent COVID-19 spread and reduce hospitalizations and fatalities.” “This new mandate bolsters our aggressive efforts to safeguard our region’s health and safety, as well as our continuing economic growth. I’d want to express my gratitude to SFO for their continuous leadership in ensuring the safety of our city and its visitors.”

Exemptions might be allowed for medical reasons or truly held religious beliefs, according to the statement.

“As SFO prepares for the holiday travel season and the resumption of pre-pandemic passenger levels, we have a responsibility to maintain a safe airport facilities for the traveling public and our on-site personnel. Vaccination is the most effective strategy to prevent COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control,” Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said in a statement.

According to the statement, the airport was the first to create an on-site fast testing facility in August 2020, and it now tests roughly 500 passengers each day.

Despite the fact that SFO is the first airport in the country to require all employees to be vaccinated, some transportation workers around the country have already been mandated. New York has previously stated that all transportation workers would be forced to provide proof of vaccination or be tested negative on a weekly basis.

According to the Associated Press, Hawaii also requires personnel at governmental institutions, including airports, to be vaccinated.

According to the Associated Press, some airlines have also announced vaccine requirements for staff.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.