San Antonio Faces Widespread Disruptions as Ice Storm Causes Power Outages and Road Closures

Severe Weather Hits City with Power Outages, Traffic Chaos, and School Cancellations

San Antonio is reeling from the aftermath of a severe winter storm that brought freezing rain and sleet, causing widespread power outages, hazardous road conditions, and school closures. The storm began on January 24, 2026, and continued to wreak havoc into the following days, as city officials scrambled to mitigate the effects on infrastructure and ensure public safety.

By Sunday morning, January 25, more than 8,000 San Antonio residents were without power, primarily in the northern parts of the city, due to fallen ice-covered tree limbs that crashed onto power lines. Around 60 separate outages were reported, and although crews from CPS Energy worked throughout the day to restore service, some 200 households remained in the dark by the afternoon. Despite efforts to clear the damage, temperatures stayed below freezing, which compounded the problem and created additional challenges for utility workers.

The icy roads created further chaos, with key intersections, such as Nakoma East and Highway 281, and North Loop 1604 and Green Mountain Road, forced to close due to dangerous conditions. Minor accidents also led to temporary shutdowns on highways. Local officials warned that any remaining slush could freeze overnight, creating more hazards for commuters.

In a dramatic incident on January 24, a crash on Interstate 35 near North New Braunfels Avenue highlighted the risks posed by the weather. A 29-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle after being “cut off” by another car, crashing into an overhead traffic sign, which caused significant damage. The highway was closed for over five hours, with the driver taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the other vehicle involved.

As temperatures remained dangerously low, city officials acted quickly to support vulnerable residents. Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones urged San Antonians to stay home, and many followed the advice, as businesses closed early and several events were postponed. Schools across the region announced that classes would be canceled on January 26, 2026, due to the continuing hazardous conditions. Additionally, several city facilities, including Metro Health clinics, Pre-K 4 SA centers, and animal care services, shut down operations for the day. However, emergency services remained fully operational, and critical public functions continued to serve the community.

Resilience Hubs Open for Vulnerable Residents

To address the immediate needs of those without heat or shelter, the city set up six “resilience hubs” at community centers across San Antonio. These centers, including locations like the Copernicus and Gilbert Garza Community Centers, were opened to provide warmth, basic supplies, and a safe space for residents. The hubs also offered access to electricity for device charging and free WiFi, as well as kennels for pet owners. The city made it clear that anyone in need of assistance was welcome, especially the elderly and those with no reliable heat sources.

Meanwhile, Bexar County also suspended non-essential services, including courts and county parks, throughout the weekend. Residents with court dates or jury duty on Monday, January 26, were informed that those appointments would be rescheduled once conditions improved.

As San Antonio works through the aftermath of the storm, many are drawing comparisons to the devastating winter storm of 2021, which left the state’s power grid in crisis. This time, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) reassured residents that there had been no widespread power disruptions, even as the storm caused localized outages.

While the freezing conditions persisted, the sense of community in San Antonio shone through, as neighbors checked on each other and local officials quickly responded to the emergency. The storm has left a lasting reminder of the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of extreme weather events.