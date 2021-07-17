Sammy Kimmence, Dani Dyer’s boyfriend, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

For scamming two elderly, the boyfriend of a previous Love Island winner was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Between 2016 and 2018, Sammy Kimmence, who is dating Dani Dyer, stole more than £34,000 from two elderly individuals.

The 25-year-old from Essex promised the guys that he would put their money into horse-racing bets, but instead used it to fuel his own lifestyle and pay off debts.

He pled guilty to four counts of fraud totaling nearly £26,000 against Peter Martin of Havant, Hampshire, who died last year at the age of 91, as well as a fifth charge of £7,927 against 81-year-old Peter Haynes of Okehampton, Devon.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC, who sentenced Kimmence at Portsmouth Crown Court, said the fraud was a “abuse of confidence,” particularly towards Mr Martin, who regarded the defendant to be a friend.

“You didn’t exhibit any remorse right away, and I don’t consider any guilt to be profound,” he continued.

Kimmence came into contact with his two victims while working in sales and administration for a company called Equine Global Sports Limited, which would place bets on behalf of customers, according to prosecutor Michael Mason.

Kimmence purported to work for another company called S&S Trading Ltd after the company went out of business and offered to continue making wagers on behalf of his two victims.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, he instead used the money to pay off his overdraft, book a hotel stay in Ibiza, pay restaurant bills, and buy clothes (CPS).

“This is a really terrible fraud against two guys who Mr Kimmence actively targeted,” Mr Mason said.

“He chose them because they were elderly, fragile, and isolated.” This wasn’t a move he made on the spur of the moment; it was something he planned.”

“All the savings I have collected throughout my working life have been wiped out, my bank account shows zero, I am ill with worry,” Mr Haynes, an aircraft engineer and RAF veteran, said in a statement read to the court.

Kimmence had visited both of his victims, according to Mr Mason, and had persuaded Mr Martin to hand him his.