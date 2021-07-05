Samia Longchambon received a sweet note from her co-star on Coronation Street.

After confessing to feeling “sad and angry,” a Coronation Street actor sent a message to his co-star, Samia Longchambon.

Dan Brocklebank, who plays Archdeacon Billy Mayhew, commented to a photo Samia posted on Instagram last summer of her smiling on a bright evening in France.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the actress best known for playing Maria Windass in the ITV soap stated that the truth of how she is feeling is far different from the photograph.

“That’s it,” she said. Today, reading news about everything that’s going on in the world makes me sad and upset, so I’m taking a break from it.

“It’s time for some light relief… “Does anyone have any positive news or amusing facts they could share?”

“This is a #throwback from a gorgeous bright evening in France last summer… oh to be there right now!” she wrote.

Her Corrie co-star was the first to respond, with a heartfelt note of support.

“I’ll give you some wonderful news, darling: Life will be good again,” he added. I’m certain of it.”

“Sending you so much love,” Dan said, to which Samia responded, “Biggest hugs.”

Fans began to message Samia with their own happy news, ranging from being pregnant with twins to celebrating significant birthdays.

Others were more than willing to lend a hand.

“Life is rough, but so are you,” one fan said.

“Enjoy the sunshine because you are the sunshine,” another added.

“Awww bless you, I’m feeling the same way so it’s hugs all around and perhaps there will be an end to all this chaos one day and hold on to those great moments,” a third commented.

“Movie star looks, but natural beauty,” observed another. Take care of yourself, sweetheart.”

Samia’s co-stars and admirers applauded her last month when she disclosed a personal milestone.

Samia held up a certificate in a beaming selfie she shared on Instagram.

“I’m a little bit proud of myself and wanted to share,” she said. I received my CBT diploma after 8 months of study! (CBT) stands for Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

“Over the years, I’ve tried a lot of different techniques to deal with my #anxiety, so it’s been really wonderful.” The summary comes to a close.