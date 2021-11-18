Samia Longchambon of Corrie ‘blushes’ when she shares an X-rated Instagram image.

While preparing supper in her family’s house, Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon noticed something X-rated, which left her “blushing.”

On her Instagram stories, the mother-of-two shared a photo of a naughty-looking carrot with her 394,000 followers.

With crying laughing emojis and the hashtags wonky veg, naughty, and carrot, Samia, who has portrayed Maria Windass on Corrie since 2000, commented next to the photo: “When your veg makes you blush.”

Co-stars from Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, and EastEnders who have had real-life feuds

“Is it wrong to chop it?” she asked her fans. There was also a poll with the choices “Yep, that’s a violation” and “Nah, get it in the pan.” But her amusement didn’t end there, as she discovered a second weirdly shaped carrot, which just added to her delight.

The second one looked like it had a waist and legs.

Samia posed the two carrots side by side and captioned the image, “I give you… Mr and Mrs Carrot,” using another laughing face emoji and a “His and Hers” sticker.

She remained tight-lipped about whether the carrots “went the chop” and made it to the pan.

Samia stays at home with her husband, professional ice skater and former Dancing On Ice star Sylvian Longchambon, while she is not portraying Maria on Corrie.

The couple has a six-year-old son named Yves, and Samia is also the mother of a twelve-year-old daughter named Freya.

While appearing on Loose Women in August, the soap star confessed that she was diagnosed with asthma as a youngster when she was actually suffering from debilitating anxiety.