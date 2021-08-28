Samia Longchambon of Coronation Street has a renowned husband and an odd second career.

Samia Longchambon has been a regular on Coronation Street for more than two decades, but she first appeared on the show before being cast as Maria Connor.

Samia initially appeared on the ITV soap when she was eight years old, and she was cast in her legendary role ten years later.

Samia’s big break came in 2000, when she won out fierce competition to get the role of dog kennel worker Maria in Heartbeat, Doctors, Cracked, and a few kids TV shows, according to Mirror Online.

Samia was up against a number of competitors, including Kimberley Walsh of Girls Aloud and Suzanne Shaw of Hear’Say.

“I assumed I’d complete my three months and then be done,” she explained. When I joined, I was a jobbing actress who was overjoyed to get a job for three months. I had no idea I’d still be alive today.”

Maria has progressed from kennel maid to hairdresser and salon owner throughout her tenure in Weatherfield.

Her off-screen life has been as transformational, including a divorce and a romance with a co-star before she met Mr. Right.

After a seven-month courtship, Samia married property developer Matt Smith in 2005.

She gave birth to her daughter Freya in October 2009 and took a break from Corrie on maternity leave.

“Freya is not at all fazed by my being on television, the novelty has worn off!” Samia stated of her daughter in 2019. She would tell me that I was her favorite character, but my guess is that David is her favorite!

The actress confirmed in January 2011 that she and her first spouse had divorced amicably.

Soon after, she began dating co-star Will Thorp, and the two eventually moved in together as a pair.

The two met on the set of Corrie, where their characters Maria Connor, a hairdresser, and Chris Gray, a bad boy, got acquainted.

The couple, however, divorced in December 2012, when Samia was preparing for Dancing on Ice.

“Samia is happily single, the romance just fizzled out and ran its course,” a friend told the Sunday People. Will had to spend a lot of money.” “The summary comes to an end.”