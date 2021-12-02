Sam Retford, who plays Curtis on Coronation Street, explains why he had to lie.

Curtis Delamere’s falsehoods were uncovered in Wednesday’s episode, which enraged Coronation Street viewers.

Sam Retford’s character has just been diagnosed with a heart issue, and his fiancée Emma is trying to convince him to see a specialist.

Curtis, on the other hand, was unsure, and he tried to deny Emma’s offer to accompany him and be with him every step of the way.

Emma drove Curtis to his doctor’s appointment, but despite her desire to accompany him into the room, she ended up waiting outside.

“As I stated the last time we met, there’s nothing we can do for you,” the specialized doctor replied from inside the room. Mr Delamere, I’m sorry… Curtis, there’s nothing we can do.

“As we’ve emphasized many times before, your heart is in excellent health.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with your heart,” says the doctor.

On Thursday morning’s Lorraine, actor Sam stated his character couldn’t help but lie.

“Is this thing he’s got an illness, or is he simply a liar, or is it something more sophisticated than that?” Lorraine wondered.

“Absolutely,” Sam responded. “Fictitious sickness disorder is a psychosomatic disorder that is based on past trauma and neglect, and it’s a really severe disorder.”

“I’ve talked to folks who have it, as well as a lot of psychologists and clinical psychiatrists about their perspectives on it.”

“So he can’t help himself?” Lorraine answered. He’s not a horrible young man.” In upcoming episodes, Emma will learn the truth about the man she’s engaged to. Will she, however, go through with the wedding?