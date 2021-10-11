Sam Quek is expecting her second kid just months after giving birth to her first.

Sam Quek has announced the birth of her second kid.

Seven months after the birth of their daughter Molly, the former Olympian and her husband Tom Mairs shared the good news.

Sam is 17 weeks pregnant, and her due date is March 2, 2022, two weeks after Molly’s first birthday.

“It’s come along very quickly, so we were pleasantly delighted!” Sam told OK! magazine about the news.

According to the Mirror, the pair said that having two children under the age of two can be challenging, but they are hopeful that their new baby will be “chilled” like their daughter Molly.

“It was a surprise but we didn’t stop it happening if that makes sense,” hockey player Sam said when asked if the couple were hoping for a sibling for Molly.

“After Molly, we spoke about how we’d like the kids to be close together and what it entailed.” My relationship was 18 months long, and I wanted to start trying after the holidays. But Tom and I planned to start dating after my six-week checkup.” After welcoming their daughter Molly in March, Sam and Tom resorted to social media to share their delight.

Sam had experienced a sad miscarriage 11 months before they revealed they were expecting in November.

Sam became pregnant at the start of 2020 after a year of trying, but the baby was lost just five weeks later.

“I didn’t want to speak to anyone,” she previously said of the tragedy. “I felt guilty and ashamed since it was my fault,” she said. “I was going over everything I did during my pregnancy over and again, repeating every single moment.” I took full responsibility for myself and my body. “However, I never told Tom that at the time.” The couple has been dating since 2013, when they met in a Liverpool bar.

They married at Chester Racecourse in 2018.