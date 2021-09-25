Sam has strengthened into a major hurricane and is expected to strengthen more as it approaches the Southeast United States.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Sam, the eighth hurricane of the 2021 hurricane season, is strengthening as of Saturday (NHC).

Sam, the 18th named storm of the season, is expected to become a major hurricane as it progresses over the Atlantic, impacting the southeast of the United States by late next week or the next week, according to forecasters.

Hurricane Sam, according to the National Hurricane Center, is “small but hazardous,” with forecasts expecting it to intensify this weekend.

The storm was located roughly 1,095 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands as of 11 a.m. on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and moving west-northwest at 10 mph, according to the NHC.

A storm is classified as a major hurricane when its wind speeds reach 111 mph to 129 mph, according to United Press International.

The NHC was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received by the time of publication.

Some sections of the country are still struggling from the effects of various severe hurricanes. Hurricane Nicholas became a Category 1 storm on September 14, with winds and floods pounding into the Texas Coastal Ben Area as it made its way towards Louisiana.

Nicholas also created a potentially life-threatening storm surge along the entire Texas coastline as well as into southwest Louisiana.

Nicholas went from a storm with sustained winds of 60 mph to a hurricane-force storm with winds of 75 mph in just a few hours. The expected rains from Hurricane Nicholas was said to be dangerous near Texas’ coastal communities.

Meanwhile, Louisiana is still reeling from Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc on the state with severe floods and $95 billion in damages. Over 900,000 people in the state, including many New Orleans residents, were without electricity for two weeks.

Additionally, waste pickup in New Orleans was delayed for weeks as debris piled up outside individuals’ homes.

“[The smell] is getting pretty aggravating,” said Ricky Johnson, a resident of Gentilly, a New Orleans area, to local TV station WDSU.

In a statement released on September 17, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure Ramsey Green noted, “Solid trash collection was a challenge due mostly to manpower issues nationwide that are hurting several sectors.”

“This was a problem that existed prior to the storm and was worsened by it. This is a condensed version of the information.