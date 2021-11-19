SALT Deduction, dubbed a “tax break for the rich” by Bernie Sanders, receives a majority vote from the squad.

The “Squad,” a group of Democratic House members known as “the Squad,” assisted in the passage of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better budget plan on Friday, with all members voting “yes.”

The SALT deduction is a specialized tax deduction that many opponents have said exclusively benefits the wealthy, including Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who has been a vocal opponent of the provision.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan all voted to pass the Build Back Better proposal, and hence the SALT deduction.

Despite the Squad being among the most left-wing and progressive members of Congress, this is the case. Ocasio-Cortez, in particular, has advocated for hefty tax hikes on the wealthy, which the SALT deduction appears to contradict.

This plan, known as the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction, would boost taxpayers’ tax deductions from $10,000 to $80,000 through 2026. These tax savings, however, will only apply to persons who pay more than $10,000 in state and local taxes, a constituency that is primarily comprised of the very rich.

The Tax Policy Center backed up these findings, stating that people earning more than $867,500 would benefit the most from the SALT deduction.

The Center also discovered that the SALT deduction would assist less than 2% of households earning between $54,000 and $96,000.

Sanders, who is often regarded as the most progressive senator and has campaigned for tax hikes on the rich during his two previous presidential campaigns, has previously slammed the Squad’s support for the SALT deduction.

Sanders previously had a disagreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after they expressed support for the SALT provision.

During an HBO interview with Axios, Sanders stated, “It sends a terrible, terrible message.” “Ultimately, what you have to do—and, to be fair to Schumer and Pelosi, it’s difficult when you’re dealing with razor-thin margins—is make it obvious whose side you’re on.” “And if you’re going to fight for working families, you can’t be on the side of the affluent and powerful,” Sanders concluded.